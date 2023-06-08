Turkish lira touches record low near 23.4 overnight

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 0.8% to a record low on Thursday, extending its sharp drop from the previous session, which economists said was a sign of Ankara easing state controls on the forex market.

The unit TRYTOM=D3 recouped some of its losses by 0441 GMT on Thursday to trade at 23.33 against the dollar, after touching a record low of 23.39 overnight. In the previous session, the lira had recorded the biggest drop since a historic crash in 2021.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.