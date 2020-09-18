Turkish lira touches new record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh all-time low against the dollar on Friday as investor attention focused on prospects for central bank tightening steps ahead of its policy-setting meeting next Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a low of 7.5660, weakening from a close on Thursday of 7.5595. It has weakened more than 21% against the U.S. currency so far this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.