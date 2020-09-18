Turkish lira touches new record low against dollar

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh all-time low against the dollar on Friday as investor attention focused on prospects for central bank tightening steps ahead of its policy-setting meeting next Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh all-time low against the dollar on Friday as investor attention focused on prospects for central bank tightening steps ahead of its policy-setting meeting next Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a low of 7.5660, weakening from a close on Thursday of 7.5595. It has weakened more than 21% against the U.S. currency so far this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More