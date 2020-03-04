Turkish lira surrenders some of gains made after Fed cut

Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters


The Turkish lira weakened early on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains made a day earlier when an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in response to the spread of coronavirus hit the dollar across the board.

At 0525 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1150 against the dollar, weakening from a close of 6.1100 on Tuesday.

It firmed as far as 6.0345 on Tuesday after the Fed move on rates, having weakened to 6.2640 at the start of this week on concerns about coronavirus and the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

