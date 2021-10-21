Turkish lira surrenders gains ahead of expected rate cut

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.5% versus the dollar in early trade, giving up some of its gains a day earlier, as investor attention focused on the outcome of Thursday's central bank meeting where it was expected to cut rates again.

At 0605 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 9.2555 against the U.S. currency, easing from a close of 9.21 on Wednesday. It has weakened some 20% this year and hit an all-time low of 9.37 on Tuesday.

The central bank is expected to lower its policy rate by 50 or 100 basis points on Thursday despite damage to the lira, a Reuters poll showed, after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked hawkish policymakers.

"Yesterday we saw limited profit taking ... We see it as a technical movement," said a treasury desk trader at one bank, adding that a cut of 50-75 basis points was currently price in.

"If a cut much bigger than that comes we may see new losses in the lira's value. We now think it's better to look at locals' moves more than foreigners," the trader said, adding the lira could move towards 9 or beyond if the bank keeps rates on hold.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

