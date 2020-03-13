Turkish lira steady at 6.32 against dollar after coronavirus steps

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded steady at 6.32 against the dollar early on Friday after the government took measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, closing schools and universities and deciding to hold sports events without spectators.

At 0412 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.3200 against the dollar, weakening slightly from a close of 6.3175 on Thursday. The lira has lost 6% of its value against the dollar this year after sliding 36% in the previous two years.

