Turkish lira steady ahead of central bank decision on tightening

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Rodrigo Campos

ANKARA/NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira steadied near its all-time low on Wednesday, a day before the central bank is expected to take more back-door steps to rein in credit, while a formal rate hike remains a less likely option to support the sagging currency.

A series of back-door tightening moves has lifted average funding costs above the central bank's main policy rate, set at 8.25% TRINT=ECI. The latest was a halving of interbank borrowing limits in money markets.

Analysts say the steps have taken some pressure off the currency and signalled that a formal monetary tightening is not in the cards at a policy meeting on Thursday, especially given political pressure to maintain stimulus amid coronavirus fallout.

Only five of 16 economists polled by Reuters expect a rate hike.

"For me it's still probably a little bit below 50% that they raise the policy rate," said Blaise Antin, head of EM sovereign research at Los Angeles-based investment firm TCW.

"While Turkey is likely to end up with an IMF program eventually, it probably won't happen until they instil more pain," he said of funding from the International Monetary Fund, an option President Tayyip Erdogan has rejected.

"The situation has to get bad enough that Erdogan is willing to make that pivot, (which would begin) with a rate hike," Antin added.

CENTRAL BANK STRETCHED

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was flat at 7.379 against the dollar, just shy of record 7.4 touched on Tuesday. It has lost nearly 20% of its value this year, among the worst performers globally.

Selling pressure beginning in late July has been driven by concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly forex interventions by the state, and Turks' demand for hard currencies which is at a record high.

The central bank has been stretched thin in Turkey's response to the pandemic and its gross reserves have fallen below $47 billion from $81 billion this year. On Wednesday it conducted a repo at an average rate of 11.27%.

One banker said the central bank is responding to recent comments by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who stressed the importance of a competitive currency.

"We think the aim is to prevent sudden and new losses in value from levels identified as being competitive," the banker said. "I think the steps being taken currently are about building confidence and presenting a lira yield which will stop locals moving into foreign currency."

The move to reduce liquidity limits at the overnight lending rate TRONR=ECI of 9.75% could suggest the central bank will switch to funding through its late liquidity window (LLW) rate TRLLW=ECI, which at 11.25% is the highest in the policy corridor, although still below Turkey's 11.76%annual inflation.

ANALYSIS-Gold rush at Turkish bazaar a test of trust for lowly lira

POLL-Turkish cenbank to stand pat this week, continue back-door tightening

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.