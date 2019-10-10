Turkish lira steady after Turkey launches ground assault in Syria

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady against the dollar early on Thursday after Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies launched a ground operation against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria overnight.

The lira TRY= was quoted at 5.8671/5.8716 against dollar at 0421 GMT, compared with a day earlier close of 5.8679. It weakened 0.5% on Wednesday when the operation began with air strikes.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.