Turkish lira steady after support from state banks

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded flat on Monday and dealers said state banks had sold dollars to support the currency, which came under pressure after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander fuelled geopolitical tensions.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was little changed from Friday's close at 5.9760 against the dollar. It weakened 11% last year, in part due to Turkey's military incursion in Syria and the threat of U.S. sanctions, bringing losses over the last two years to 36%.

Global risk appetite has been hit by the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike last week, which pushed oil prices higher and drew investors to safe havens.

"We can say that there was support for the lira, particularly on Friday, in order to reduce the impact of geopolitical tension," said one senior banker.

"When we look at state banks' foreign exchange positions, we can see that in the last weeks of the year steps began to support the lira," the banker said.

Investors are also weighing up the outlook for Turkish monetary policy after data on Friday showed annual inflation rose slightly more than expected to 11.84% in December, narrowing the window for more rate cuts in 2020.

Encouraged by the government to cut aggressively to lift the economy out of recession, the central bank slashed its key policy rate to 12% by December from 24% in July.

Bankers said the Treasury could make a eurobond issue this week but such an issue, often made early in the year, could be delayed for several weeks due to the lessened global appetite.

The Treasury will begin switch auctions this week, holding three such auctions on Tuesday. It will buy back fixed-coupon, floating-rate and CPI-indexed securities maturing in 2020 and issue bonds maturing in 2027.

Investors who met Turkish authorities in September told Reuters they expected the Treasury to start issuing longer-term bonds after the sharp cuts in interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond TR10YT=RR, which has fallen from 21% in May, was steady at 12.36% on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index .XU100, which fell 1.94% on Friday, was down 1.05% on Monday.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.