Turkish lira steady after hitting weakest level since Sept 2018

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded steady against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting its weakest level since September 2018 the previous evening on concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.4290 against the dollar at 0516 GMT, little changed from a close of 6.4300 on Monday when it weakened as far as 6.4490. The lira has lost some 7.5% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Turkey said on Monday it was temporarily closing cafes, sports and entertainment venues and suspending mass prayers in mosques to contain the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47. It extended a flight ban to six more countries, bringing the total number to 20.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Daren Butler)

