Turkish lira steadies a day after touching record low

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady on Friday after rebounding from a record low the day before, but concerns loomedover the country's depleted currency reserves and foreign financing needs as the coronavirus pandemic slows economic activity.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.1075 at 0831 GMT, weakening slightly from a close of 7.1000 on Thursday, when it hit an all-time low of 7.2690 during the trading day.

The lira has lost some 18% this year under pressure from the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,600 people in Turkey. It has weakeneddespite central bank funding of state banks' interventions to stabilise the currency, analysts say.

"Turkey's strategy of spending billions of dollars to prop up the lira is not working as reflected in the precipitous rise of USD/TRY to a new all-time high," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank.

"Turkish officials continue to argue that hard currency buffers are sufficient. The market has the opposite view on this crucial issue," he added.

The lira and some other emerging market currencies were in part lifted by signs of an improvement in frayed Sino-U.S. relations.

On Thursday, Turkey's banking watchdog blocked BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS from making lira transactions, saying they were unable to fulfil lira liabilities in due time.

Adding to state pressure on banks, government-owned Anadolu news agency had reported the watchdog was launching legal action against London-based institutions it said had mounted a "manipulative attack" on the lira.

Turkey has asked the Federal Reserve and other central banks for access to funds as its own net foreign currency reserves have fallen to around $28 billion from $40 billion so far this year, reaching as low as $25 billion two weeks ago.

Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak voiced optimism in a conference call with investors on Wednesday about sealing a swap line deal for forex funding, several participants in the call told Reuters.

However, comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker late on Wednesday have been interpreted by traders as ruling out a Fed swap line to cushion Ankara's depleted reserves.

