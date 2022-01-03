Turkish lira starts weaker after worst year in two decades

Contributor
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira weakened 2.7% in its first trades of 2022 after suffering its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly two decades ago, with concern persisting over surging inflation and unorthodox monetary policy.

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 2.7% in its first trades of 2022 after suffering its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly two decades ago, with concern persisting over surging inflation and unorthodox monetary policy.

At 0556 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.5495 against the dollar, weakening from a close of 13.1875 on Friday.

The lira was by far the worst performer in emerging markets in 2021, as well as in the last few years and lost 44% of its value against the U.S. currency over the year. It weakened 19% last week alone.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More