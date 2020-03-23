Turkish lira softens after hitting weakest since Sept 2018

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 0.2% against the dollar on Monday, after hitting its weakest level since September 2018 as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.5650 to the dollar by 0500 GMT, from Friday's close of 6.5480. It briefly hit 6.5780 during overnight trade. The lira has lost about 9% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.