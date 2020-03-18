Turkish lira softens after hitting weakest since Sept 2018

Updates numbers adds stocks, swap auction

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.8% against the dollar on Wednesday, after having hit its weakest since September 2018 the previous day, sapped by concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.45 to the dollar by 0700 GMT, weaker from Tuesday's close of 6.3985, which was off that day's weakest level of 6.4945. The lira has lost about 7% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Late on Tuesday, Turkey confirmed its first virus-related death, as infections more than doubled to 98, from 47 a day earlier. L8N2BA4O1

In an earlier than expected policy meeting, Turkey's central bank cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75% on Tuesday and took steps to support financial markets, in an effort to defend the economy from the coronavirus epidemic.

In one such measure, the central bank opened a one-month dollar-to-lira currency swap auction CBT15 with a volume of $1 billion. The central bank said that it will provide all necessary liquidity to banking sector.

The main share index .XU100 fell 1.54%, while the banking index .XBANK was down 1.11%.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

