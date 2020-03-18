Turkish lira softens after hitting weakest since Sept 2018

The Turkish lira weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after having hit its weakest since September 2018 the previous day, sapped by concerns about the spread of a coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.41 to the dollar by 0442 GMT, weaker from Tuesday's close of 6.3985, which was off that day's weakest level of 6.4945. The lira has lost about 7% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Late on Tuesday, Turkey confirmed its first virus-related death, as infections more than doubled to 98, from 47 a day earlier. L8N2BA4O1

