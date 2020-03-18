Turkish lira softens after hitting weakest since Sept 2018

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after having hit its weakest since September 2018 the previous day, sapped by concerns about the spread of a coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.41 to the dollar by 0442 GMT, weaker from Tuesday's close of 6.3985, which was off that day's weakest level of 6.4945. The lira has lost about 7% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Late on Tuesday, Turkey confirmed its first virus-related death, as infections more than doubled to 98, from 47 a day earlier. L8N2BA4O1

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

