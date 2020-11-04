Turkish lira slips with U.S. vote, possible rate hike in focus

US Markets

Turkey's lira weakened on Wednesday to near a new low, after recovering some ground a day earlier, as ballots were tallied in a U.S. election that could strain bilateral ties and as expectations grew for tighter monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, the worst performer in emerging markets this year, was at 8.4750 versus the greenback at 0745 GMT. Earlier, it declined to as much as 8.52, near an all-time low of 8.54.

A rally late on Tuesday halted the currency's eight-day losing streak. Analysts say the depreciation, around 30% so far this year, and inflation stuck around 12% all year could prompt the central bank to raise interest rates.

Emerging market currencies dropped between 0.7% and 2.3% against the dollar on Wednesday with that of Turkey recording the narrowest of losses. The Russian rouble gained around 1%.

The U.S. presidential vote could hurt Ankara-Washington ties if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, wins. The contest will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days. [nL1N2HQ0VQ]

"In the short term a Biden win would come across as negative for Turkey. There would not be someone to call at the White House who has your back on things like Halkbank and geo-political issues," said Galip Dalay, fellow at Robert Bosch Academy.

Dalay was referring to an Iran sanctions-busting case in the United States against the Turkish state lender Halkbank, whose HALKB.IS shares were up 5.52% at 0721 GMT as U.S. President Donald Trump won some key swing states.

Expectations of an emergency Turkish rate hike have increased after the lira lost more than 8% in nearly two weeks. One banker said that explained a late Tuesday rally.

"The U.S. election results are not clear yet but it is obvious that the market expectations are for a new significant tightening ... on Nov. 19 or earlier," the banker said, referring to the next scheduled policy meeting.

The central bank held its policy rate TRINT=ECI steady at 10.25% last month but raised the top limit of its rate corridor TRLLW=ECI to 14.75%. So-called back-door measures have lifted the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 13.94% on Tuesday.

