Turkish lira slips more than 1% after rally

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped 1.3% to the dollar on Monday as local investors built their forex and gold positions after a recent strong rally in the Turkish currency.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.76 from Friday's close of 7.65. It has rallied from a record low of 8.58 this month after President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a more market-friendly approach to the economy under a new central bank governor and finance minister, and after a 475-point rate hike last Thursday.

