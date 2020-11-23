Turkish lira slips more than 1% after rally

The Turkish lira dipped 1.3% to the dollar on Monday as local investors built their forex and gold positions after a recent strong rally in the Turkish currency.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.76 from Friday's close of 7.65. It has rallied from a record low of 8.58 this month after President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a more market-friendly approach to the economy under a new central bank governor and finance minister, and after a 475-point rate hike last Thursday.

