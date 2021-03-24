Turkish lira slips beyond 8 against U.S. dollar

Updates numbers, adds swaps and consumer confidence

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell beyond 8 against U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as investors weighed the impact of President Tayyip Erdogan's surprise move at the weekend to replace the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.02 against the dollar at 0840 GMT, weakening slightly from a close of 7.97 on Tuesday. The currency briefly hit 8.04 earlier on Wednesday after it plunged to near record low levels on Monday.

Interest rates on overnight swaps for Turkey's lira eased to 50% TRYCCSONZ=R in early London trading after spiking to 1,400% on Tuesday, their highest in at least a decade, Refinitiv data showed.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield eased to 17.85%. It had climbed over 19% on Monday, reflecting uncertainty about where new central bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu would direct monetary policy.

Kavcioglu sought to calm markets, saying policy would not change rapidly and an unscheduled rate-setting meeting was off the agenda.

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 86.7 points in March, climbing for the third consecutive month, as some of the coronavirus outbreak related restrictions lifted.

The bluechip index BIST100 .XU100 and banking index gained on Tuesday and stood up 0.87% and 1.49% respectively after seeing their worst day in years on Monday.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

