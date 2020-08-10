Turkish lira slips again as calls grow for decisive action

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened again on Monday after touching a record low last week, slipping 0.4% as the central bank continued to raise borrowing costs via backdoor channels, and expectationsgrew for more decisive action to turn things around.

In a note, Deutsche Bank called Turkey's the world's cheapest currency and predicted a formal monetary tightening as early as this month, despite past political opposition.

But even as it and otherWall Street banks forecast more lira depreciation, Turkish authorities have signalled they would for now focus on other toolsthat have already begun tightening credit channels.

Rates on deposits and some loans increased to convince Turks to hang on to lira, after data last week showed foreign currency deposits hit a historic high. Average funding costs were 8.08% CBTWACF=, up from 7.88% last week and 7.34% in mid-July.

"In this way, the underlying issues will continue to be sidestepped," said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose. "Unless pressure on the exchange rate were to really mount, sending (lira) to 8.50 (versus the dollar), we would not anticipate a more meaningful policy re-think."

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which fell seven of the past 10 trading days, stood at 7.31 against the dollar at 1050 GMT. It hit a historic intraday low of 7.3650 on Friday and is among the worst performers in emerging markets this year, down 19%.

Goldman Sachs analysts said high foreign funding obligations and depleted FX reserves means Turkey's "unconventional" policies will likely hit a wall, and the currency will fall to 8 versus the dollar in six months.

Turkey's economy is expected to shrink this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and data showed labour participation has fallen. Further lira depreciation could drive up inflation and the current account deficit and worsen the contraction.

The central bank has moved in recent days to tweak market funding so that credit is tighter, without lifting its benchmark policy rate from 8.25%, where it stands after a year of aggressive monetary easing praised by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan said last week the FX fluctuations would soon pass.

The bank has kept repo auctions shut and directed firms to use an overnight lending window for funding that sits at 9.75%. The key question is whether funding costs will rise as high as 11.25%, matching a late liquidity window, a forex trader said.

"We think the use of that rate could completely halt the depreciation of lira," he said. The trader added that mortgage loan rates have risen and deposit rates are up to around 9% to 11%, from 7% to 8% before the latest spat of lira volatility.

The bank regulator on Monday eased some asset-ratio requirements, and Istanbul's main BIST 100 index rebounded 1.4%.

While foreign investment in Turkish assets has fallen to record lows, foreign currencies held by locals swelled to $213 billion at the end of July, official data showed.

"A more aggressive response would be a direct hike" in the policy rate, said Deutsche Bank EM strategist Christian Wietoska, who predicted a 375-basis-point rate rise this year.

