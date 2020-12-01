Turkish lira slips 1% after new virus measures

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid 1% against the dollar on Tuesday after the government imposed new weekend lockdowns and other measures to combat a record jump in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.91 by 0830 GMT. It was flat on Monday after three sessions of gains, having hit an all time low of 8.58 last month.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

