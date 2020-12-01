Turkish lira slips 1% after new virus measures

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's lira slid 1% against the dollar on Tuesday after the government imposed new weekend lockdowns and other measures to combat a record jump in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.91 by 0830 GMT. It was flat on Monday after three sessions of gains, having hit an all time low of 8.58 last month.

