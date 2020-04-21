Turkish lira slips 0.6% against dollar, approaches 2018 record low

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar in line with other emerging market currencies on Tuesday as the plunge in oil prices highlighted economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and eroded risk appetite.

At 1140 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was 0.6% weaker at 6.9785, having closed at 6.94 on Monday. At the peak of a currency crisis in August 2018, the lira hit a record low of 7.24 against the U.S. currency.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

