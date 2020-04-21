Turkish lira slips 0.6% against dollar, approaches 2018 record low

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar in line with other emerging market currencies on Tuesday as the plunge in oil prices highlighted economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and eroded risk appetite.

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar in line with other emerging market currencies on Tuesday as the plunge in oil prices highlighted economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and eroded risk appetite.

At 1140 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was 0.6% weaker at 6.9785, having closed at 6.94 on Monday. At the peak of a currency crisis in August 2018, the lira hit a record low of 7.24 against the U.S. currency.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters