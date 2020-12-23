Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of cenbank rate decision

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded 0.45% weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting where the bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 150 basis points.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6590 against the dollar at 0451 GMT, slightly weaker from its close of 7.6250 on Wednesday. The lira has declined nearly 23% so far this year.

The central bank is expected to continue tightening policy and raise its benchmark rate to 16.5% from 15%, according to a Reuters poll.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

