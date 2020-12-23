Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of cenbank rate decision

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Turkish lira traded 0.45% weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting where the bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 150 basis points.

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded 0.45% weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting where the bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 150 basis points.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6590 against the dollar at 0451 GMT, slightly weaker from its close of 7.6250 on Wednesday. The lira has declined nearly 23% so far this year.

The central bank is expected to continue tightening policy and raise its benchmark rate to 16.5% from 15%, according to a Reuters poll.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More