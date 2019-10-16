Turkish lira slightly weaker against dollar after U.S. Halkbank move

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar early on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged majority state-owned Halkbank HALKB.IS with taking part in a multi billion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

At 0442 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 5.9270 against the U.S. currency, compared with a close on Tuesday of 5.9170. The U.S. indictment may complicate tension between NATO allies Washington and Ankara.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

