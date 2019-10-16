Turkish lira slightly weaker against dollar after U.S. Halkbank move

Contributor
Can Sezer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar early on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged majority state-owned Halkbank with taking part in a multi billion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar early on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged majority state-owned Halkbank HALKB.IS with taking part in a multi billion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

At 0442 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 5.9270 against the U.S. currency, compared with a close on Tuesday of 5.9170. The U.S. indictment may complicate tension between NATO allies Washington and Ankara.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More