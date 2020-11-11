Turkish lira slightly weaker after Wednesday's rally

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened on Thursday, a day after it rallied to its strongest in three weeks following President Tayyip Erdogan's promise of a new economic growth strategy for the country that would welcome international investors.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.8250 against the dollar at 0422 GMT, some 0.3% weaker than Wednesday's close of 7.8010. The currency has firmed more than 9% this week, after the departure of the central bank governor and finance minister on the weekend.

