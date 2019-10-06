Turkish lira slightly weaker after U.S. statement on Syria operation

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded at 5.71 against the dollar on Monday after the White House press secretary said Turkey will soon be moving forward with its operation into northern Syria and that U.S. armed forces will not support it or be involved.

The Turkish currency TRYTOM=D3 eased slightly from a close of 5.70 on Friday. The U.S. statement came after President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.