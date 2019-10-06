US Markets

Turkish lira slightly weaker after U.S. statement on Syria operation

Can Sezer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira traded at 5.71 against the dollar on Monday after the White House press secretary said Turkey will soon be moving forward with its operation into northern Syria and that U.S. armed forces will not support it or be involved.

The Turkish currency TRYTOM=D3 eased slightly from a close of 5.70 on Friday. The U.S. statement came after President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone.

Most Popular