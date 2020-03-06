Turkish lira slightly weaker after Syria ceasefire goes into effect

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday after a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia for northwest Syria's Idlib region went into effect.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1155 against the U.S. currency at 0539 GMT, compared with a close on Thursday of 6.1080. The ceasefire deal was reached in Moscow after talks to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

