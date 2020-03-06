Turkish lira slightly weaker after Syria ceasefire goes into effect

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday after a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia for northwest Syria's Idlib region went into effect.

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday after a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia for northwest Syria's Idlib region went into effect.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1155 against the U.S. currency at 0539 GMT, compared with a close on Thursday of 6.1080. The ceasefire deal was reached in Moscow after talks to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More