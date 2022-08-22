Turkish lira slightly weaker after central bank credit measures

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's lira was slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the central bank took steps to address credit availability over the weekend.

ISTANBUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the central bank took steps to address credit availability over the weekend.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 18.12 as of 0542 GMT, slightly weaker from its close of 18.085 on Friday. The currency has lost 27% of its value against the greenback so far this year.

On Saturday, Turkey's central bank unveiled new measures to address the widening gap between its policy rate and lending rates, days after it shocked markets with a 100 basis-point interest rate cut to 13%.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More