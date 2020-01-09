Turkish lira, shares rally as Mideast tensions ease

Adds quote, shares, bonds, background

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to below 5.9 to the dollar and shares rallied 3% on Thursday as the United States and Iran backed away from further conflict, lowering tensions in the Middle East and triggering a recovery in market risk appetite.

The lira TRYTOM=D3stood at 5.8890 at 0912 GMT, firming to below 5.9 for the first time since Dec. 18. It had weakened to a seven-month peak of 5.9885 early on Wednesday when Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

After the strikes caused no casualties, President Donald Trump stepped back from new military action but he told Iran he would tighten already crippling U.S. sanctions.

Tensions between the United States and Iran had threatened to spiral into open conflict after the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq on Jan. 3 in a U.S drone strike.

"Trump de-escalated the crisis by signaling that the U.S. would not respond militarily to Iran. Trump said he will impose economic sanctions, which is the best solution for markets," said one forex trader.

The main BIST 100 share index .XU100 rose 3.24%, with the banking index .XBANK jumping more than 5%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond TR10YT=RR, which had stood at 21% in May, was at 11.92% on Thursday, down from a spot close of 12.16% on Wednesday.

The lira weakened 11% last year, in part due to Turkey's military incursion in Syria, bringing its two-year losses to 36%. Traders said on Monday state banks had been selling dollars to support the currency through the market turbulence.

Market attention was now turning to the Turkish Central Bank monetary policy committee meeting on Jan. 16.

On Dec. 12, the bank cut its policy rate TRINT=ECI by 200 basis points to 12%, having begun to slash rates from a level of 24% in July.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.