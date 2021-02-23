Turkish lira rises after dipping during overnight trade

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira was trading 0.4% higher on Wednesday, after weakening in recent days as the government defended a former finance minister's policies.

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was trading 0.4% higher on Wednesday, after weakening in recent days as the government defended a former finance minister's policies.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as much as 7.12, its lowest in two week, in overnight trade after closing at 7.11 against the dollar on Tuesday. It was 0.4% firmer at 0446 GMT on Wednesday, trading at 7.08.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since November, when Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal departed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More