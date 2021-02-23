Turkish lira rises after dipping during overnight trade

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was trading 0.4% higher on Wednesday, after weakening in recent days as the government defended a former finance minister's policies.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as much as 7.12, its lowest in two week, in overnight trade after closing at 7.11 against the dollar on Tuesday. It was 0.4% firmer at 0446 GMT on Wednesday, trading at 7.08.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since November, when Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal departed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.