Turkish lira recovers strongly after GDP data

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rebounded 2% on Monday after suffering its worst weekly loss in 2-1/2 years last week, helped by easing U.S. bond yields and data showing Turkey's economy was one of the few globally to expand last year.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthened as far as 7.2550 against the U.S. currency and traded at 7.2600 at 1215 GMT. Last week it weakened more than 5% in its worst week since the height of a currency crisis in August 2018.

Turkey's economy grew a less-than-expected 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 1.8% in the year as a whole, according to data which showed it was one of only a few globally to skirt a contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the data, Goldman Sachs cut its Turkey 2021 economic growth projection to 5.5% year-on-year from a previous estimate of 6.0%.

Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said that last year's growth might not be something to celebrate, pointing to the slide in the lira's value in 2020 and the eroded forex reserves.

"The price is the FX devaluation, the loss in dollar GDP and the huge loss in FX reserves which has left huge structural vulnerabilities now which the CBRT is having to address via higher policy rates," he said.

The central bank hiked its key interest rate by 675 basis points in November and December to pull the lira up from a record low, but held the rate steady at 17% in the last two months.

The hike in rates had helped the currency rally until mid-February, outperforming emerging market peers, after ending last year at 7.44. It was hit last week by a global bond market rout.

The lira rebound began in early November when the finance minister and central bank governor were replaced and President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly era.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

