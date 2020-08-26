Turkish lira recovers from record low after bullish JPM note

Adds gains, JPM note

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was up 0.5% on Wednesday after hitting a record low the day before, with analysts citing a JPMorgan recommendation to buy the currency as a volatile month-long sell-off showed signs of losing steam.

The lira has lagged most other currencies this year due to concerns over depleted central bank reserves, costly state FX interventions and sharply negative real interest rates.

Turkey's clash with Greece over offshore resources has also weighed over the last month.

But in their bullish note to clients, JPMorgan technical analysts said they had observed a "clear loss" of selling momentum in the last two weeks and that the currency could rally, especially if it breaks below 7.189 versus the dollar.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 7.3625 at 1233 GMT, versus a record intraday low of 7.407 touched on Tuesday. It earlier strengthened to 7.34 against the greenback.

The Wall Street bank said there was a "substantial risk" that the lira would strengthen more.

The currency has shed nearly 19% of its value so far this year, prompting the central bank to tighten money supply through back-door channels that analysts said have helped keep it relatively steady since around Aug. 10.

Istanbul's main BIST 100 index .XU100 was flat.

