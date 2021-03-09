Turkish lira rebounds strongly as rate hike expectations grow

(Updates rebound, adds policy context)

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rallied nearly 2% against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting its weakest since mid-December a day earlier, rebounding as expectations grow that the central bank could lift its key interest rate from 17% next week.

The lira strengthened as far as 7.60 against the U.S. currency from a close of 7.7440 Monday, and stood at 7.6300 at 1150 GMT. In the previous session it hit 7.7840, the weakest since Dec. 17 after a two-week slide.

Declines in 10 of the previous 11 sessions came as domestic inflation, global bond yields and oil prices all rose, putting the central bank's tight policy pledge to the test ahead of its next rate-setting meeting on March 18.

Wall Street banks Citigroup and JPMorgan were among those to predict Turkey would raise rates next week to stabilise the lira and inflation, which rose above 15% in February. The official target is 5%.

After lifting rates to 17% in December, central bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Friday: "We are going to take firm steps" to stabilise inflation. He added "a paradigm shift" happened in November when he took the bank's reins.

The lira had gained some 20% since early November but gave back half of those gains in the past two weeks.

Turkey already has the highest policy rate of any advanced or developing country, and rate cuts were expected later in the year. Agbal's comments on Friday, in a blog post, were taken by some as a sign the bank will first tighten more. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.