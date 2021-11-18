Turkish lira rebounds in volatile trade ahead of rate decision

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 1.6% on Thursday to 10.45 against the dollar less than an hour ahead of a central bank policy rate decision, rebounding from an all-time low near 11.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll conducted last week was for a rate cut of 100 basis points to 15% at this week's central bank policy meeting, set for 2 p.m. local (1100 GMT).

But some economists have said the bank may hold steady after the lira lost as much as 9% this week.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 10.49 against the dollar at 1036 GMT, after weakening to a record low of 10.98 overnight.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.