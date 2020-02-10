Turkish lira rebounds from sharp selloff after regulator steps in

(Adds quote, details, background) ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rebounded to below 6 against the dollar on Monday, erasing much of Friday's sharp losses, after a regulator cut the limit for Turkish banks' forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign entities to 10% of their equity. The BDDK bank regulator had previously set the limit at 25% in August 2018, one of a series of moves the government has taken to stabilize the currency after a crisis in 2018 cut its value by 36% in two years. The lira strengthened to as low as 5.975 against the dollar, before sliding to 6.0025 by 0610 GMT. It tumbled to 6.05 on Friday, its weakest level in regular trading since May, as the dollar climbed and after the Treasury minister suggested the central bank could continue cutting rates. [nL8N2A757F] "The BDDK's move on swaps had an impact in the dollar/lira move," said a treasury desk trader at one bank. The lira's one-month implied volatility spiked on Friday and Monday to its highest level since mid-January, after a week earlier touching its lowest level since mid-2013. [nL1N2A40M2] Friday's lira weakness was also driven by general declines in emerging market currencies, which were dragged down by a strong dollar. [nL8N2A73HN] Turkish state banks have sold tens of billions of dollars over the last year to buffer the lira. Investors and traders said the abrupt selloff on Friday, after weeks in a narrow range, followed by the sharp rebound reflected more interventions. [nL1N28U0JO] "Trading volumes look significantly larger than usual which is suspicious of interventions, and which then feeds suspicions that we might have done better recently than we perhaps should have," said Koon Chow, an EM macro and FX strategist at UBP. Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday state banks had agreed to bring annual loan rates down to a 8-10% range, a move suggesting the central bank may continue easing policy after having cut rates to 11.25% from 24% in July. [nI7N29L03C] Also weighing on the lira, President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Turkey's military could drive back Syrian government forces advancing in Syria's northwest Idlib region. The 2018 crisis tipped Turkey's economy into recession. Another selloff hit the currency in April and May of last year as concerns grew about U.S. sanctions and a contested Istanbul election.

