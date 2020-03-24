Turkish lira rebounds against dollar after Fed move

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed 0.8% against the dollar on Tuesday as the U.S Federal Reserve's promise of unlimited dollar funding helped it rebound from September 2018 lows and ease some concerns driven by the spread of the coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.5100 against the dollar by 0705 GMT, having firmed as far as 6.4800 from a close of 6.5600. Its losses against the dollar this year reached 10% on Monday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

