Turkish lira rebounds after Putin signals progress in talks

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - The lira rebounded from an earlier slump to rally 1.5% on Friday, benefiting along with other emerging market currencies after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he sees "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has suffered since Russia invaded Ukraine given the economic fallout from sanctions on Moscow are expected to spark higher inflation and a wider current account deficit in Turkey.

The currency rallied 1.5% on Friday afternoon, touching 14.65 against the dollar by 1413 GMT, after having earlier weakened 0.8% to just shy of 15. It has declined in the last eight straight sessions.

The rally came after Putin said some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine. "There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me. I will talk about all of this later," he said.

The lira is still down 10% this year and is nearly at half its value compared to a year ago, having shed 44% in 2021. Western sanctions on Russia sent energy prices soaring, ratcheting up Turkey's already hefty import bill.

The jump in gas, oil and grains prices stoked Turkey's surging inflation and widened its current account deficit. Inflation exceeded 54% in February and is expected to remain elevated all year.

Reflecting all this, the January deficit, while less than forecast, widened to $7.11 billion - its highest level in four years - from $3.84 billion a month earlier.

This threatens to derail President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic plan, which aims to achieve a current account surplus and to keep interest rates low to help boost growth, exports and employment.

Meanwhile factory output growth in January slowed sharply to 7.6% year-on-year, below forecasts and dipping 2.4% from a month earlier after energy supply disruption, data showed.

The negative backdrop also pushed the end-2022 consumer price inflation forecast to 40.47% from $34.06% a month earlier, a central bank survey of market participants showed. The end-2022 lira-dollar forecast jumped to 16.6774 from a prediction of 16.0431 a month earlier.

The Ukraine conflict was also hitting growth expectations. Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 GDP forecast to 2% from 3%, and its 2023 forecast to 2.5% from 3.5%. It also revised its 2022 current account deficit forecast up to 2.8% of GDP from 1.5%.

The lira's tumble last year was driven by a central bank easing cycle which began in September and cutthe policy rate by 500 basis points to 14%.

The currency touched a record low of 18.4 on Dec. 20 before the government unveiled big forex market interventions and a scheme to protect lira deposits against depreciation - policies that helped stabilise markets until the Russian invasion.

ANALYSIS-Fallout of Ukraine war exposes Turkey's vulnerable economy

