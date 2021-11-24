Turkish lira rebounds after hitting record lows

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts.

The lira TRY=, TRYTOM=D3 traded at 11.85 at 0400 GMT, firming some 1.9% from a close of 12.0820 on Wednesday. It hit its weakest level of 13.45 against the greenback on Tuesday.

The currency hit all-time lows against the dollar in all 11 consecutive sessions before Wednesday and has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with around half of those losses occurring since the start of last week.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

