Turkish lira rebounds after hitting record lows

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts.

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts.

The lira TRY=, TRYTOM=D3 traded at 11.85 at 0400 GMT, firming some 1.9% from a close of 12.0820 on Wednesday. It hit its weakest level of 13.45 against the greenback on Tuesday.

The currency hit all-time lows against the dollar in all 11 consecutive sessions before Wednesday and has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with around half of those losses occurring since the start of last week.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters