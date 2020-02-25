Turkish lira rebounds a bit after virus- and Syria-driven selloff

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira regained some ground and was up 0.3% in early trade on Tuesday, having weakened around 1% a day earlier on concerns about the conflict in neighbouring Syria and the spread of the coronavirus.

At 0620 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.0930 against the U.S. currency, compared with a close of 6.1135. It weakened as far 6.1605 on Monday as global markets tumbled due to virus fears.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

