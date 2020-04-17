Turkish lira rallies against dollar on rising risk appetite

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened 1.6% against the dollar on Friday as a rise in risk appetite in emerging markets helped it recoup some of its losses this week driven by concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has been trading near its weakest ever levels reached during a currency crisis in 2018, firmed as far as 6.83 against the U.S. currency by 1123 GMT.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

