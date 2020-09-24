Turkish lira rallies after surprise rate hike

The Turkish lira strengthened sharply against the dollar on Thursday after the Turkish central bank raised its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25% in a surprise move.

At 1109 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6100 against the U.S. currency, rallying from 7.71 immediately before the decision.

