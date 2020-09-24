Turkish lira rallies after surprise rate hike

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened sharply against the dollar on Thursday after the Turkish central bank raised its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25% in a surprise move.

At 1109 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.6100 against the U.S. currency, rallying from 7.71 immediately before the decision.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

