Turkish lira rallies after holiday, from near record low

Adds comment

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied 1% on Monday and pulled back from near a record low last week, as soft U.S. economic data compressed U.S. yields, easing pressure as the emerging market economy re-opened after a four-day holiday weekend.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 was at 8.36 against the dollar at 0821 GMT. It has gained nearly 2% since Thursday, when it touched its weakest level in six months, at 8.51, as global inflation concerns bubbled up.

The lira is the worst performer this year among major currencies, but it was among the best on Monday as Turkey lifted a daytime coronavirus lockdown, imposed 2-1/2 weeks ago, which included closing schools and some businesses.

A Turkish bank's FX trader said the return of market liquidity and trading volumes after the holiday helped recoup the losses of recent days.

"We see that the strengthening in the dollar following concerns over U.S. inflation is not permanent," he said. But expectations of Turkish monetary easing mean the lira's positive outlook will not last long, he added.

The ousting of Turkey's third central bank governor in less than four years in March has driven the FX weakness. Analysts now expect rate cuts in the second half of the year despite inflation that has risen above 17%.

The government has said it will ease coronavirus restrictions cautiously. It kept in place nighttime and weekend curfews to keep a lid on daily COVID-19 cases that have fallen to near 10,000 from 60,000 last month.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Dominic Evans)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.