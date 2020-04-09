Turkish lira rallies 2% on funding hopes after IMF comments

Adds Georgieva comment, trader, forex reserves data

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened more than 2% on Thursday after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the Fund will continue constructive engagement will all members including Turkey, stoking hopes of foreign funding.

At 1340 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.6525 against the dollar, having reached as far as 6.62, its strongest level this week. The currency has lost more than 10% of its value so far this year in part as coronavirus cases surged in Turkey.

Georgieva made the comment after a speech ahead of next week's International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Asked about criticism of the IMF by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and how it would approach assisting Turkey, Georgieva said: "We actually have very constructive engagement with the whole membership, including with Turkey."

Analysts have raised concerns that depleted forex reserves could hamstring Turkey's response to a pending recession brought on by measures taken to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

A forex trader said Georgieva's comment "created an expectation of greater foreign exchange inflow" and led to the lira move, especially given the sharp fall in forex reserves at Turkey's central bank.

"With the global trend towards the dollar, the forex financing needs in the Turkish economy have risen with the coronavirus," he said.

Data on Thursday showed the central bank's net international reserves fell to $27.14 billion last week, down more than $5 billion from a week earlier and down $11 billion since the end of February, before the coronavirus outbreak. L5N2BX4I4

On March 30, the director of the IMF's European Department, Poul Thomsen, wrote in a blog that Turkey was not among the economies in central and eastern Europe that have applied for emergency assistance from a $50 billion pool available under rapid financial support facilities.

