Turkish lira plunges to new depths vs dollar after Erdogan defends low-rates policy again

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's lira fell to an all-time low of 14 versus the dollar on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his defence of a new economic model based on lower interest rates despite inflation near 20%.

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell to an all-time low of 14 versus the dollar on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his defence of a new economic model based on lower interest rates despite inflation near 20%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.87 against the dollar at 2014 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.8010 on Monday. It has lost more than 46% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More