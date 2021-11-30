Turkish lira plunges to new depths vs dollar after Erdogan defends low-rates policy again

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell to an all-time low of 14 versus the dollar on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his defence of a new economic model based on lower interest rates despite inflation near 20%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.87 against the dollar at 2014 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.8010 on Monday. It has lost more than 46% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Mark Porter)

