Turkish lira pares losses after touching all-time low near 11 to the dollar

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to an all-time low of near 11 to the dollar on Thursday before paring some losses, ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to cut rates further even as the currency falls sharply and inflation remains near 20%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 10.85 against the dollar at 0503 GMT. It earlier slipped to 10.98, down nearly 9% from Friday's close.

The central bank decision is due at 2:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). It is expected to cut rates by 100 basis points to 15%, according to a Reuters poll.

The currency's decline in recent weeks over concerns of further monetary easing were exacerbated on Wednesday by President Tayyip Erdogan's comments that he will continue his battle against interest rates "to the end".

Erdogan's insistence on cutting rates and his frequent overhauls of the central bank's leadership, partly over policy disagreements, have severely damaged the central bank's credibility over the years, battering the lira.

The central bank, which says price pressures are temporary, began giving dovish messages in September and embarked on an easing cycle later that month. It has since slashed its policy rate TRTINT=ECI by 300 basis points to 16%.

The aggressive easing bucked expectations and left Turkey virtually alone in a world of policy tightening. But it delivered stimulus long sought by Erdogan.

"Even a hold (or a rate hike) may only provide short-term relief for the currency as much will then depend on the president's reaction and whether he decides to part ways with another central bank governor," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"It's clear from a purely macroeconomic perspective what the MPC should do at tomorrow's meeting (i.e. hike interest rates aggressively to shore up capital flows and support the currency), but there is enormous uncertainty over exactly what it will do," he said in a note on Wednesday.

The worst performer in emerging markets this year, the lira is down more than 32% against the dollar and has lost more than 65% in the past four years.

The currency's decline eats into the earnings of Turks along with mostly double-digit inflation and pushes prices higher in Turkey via imports.

