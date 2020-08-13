Turkish lira nears record low after minister shrugs off volatility

By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira drifted towards its record low on Thursday after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak downplayed the currency's volatility and emphasized its competitiveness, and as the central bank continued to raise backdoor borrowing costs.

Turks have flocked to hard currencies in recent weeks and analysts have called for more decisive measures such as a formal tightening of monetary policy to stabilize markets and head off deeper economic problems.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 7.3400 by 0930 GMT. It hit a record low of 7.3650 on Friday, sliding 19% against the U.S. currency this year to make it one of the worst performers in emerging markets (EMs).

"The current policy mix is unsustainable and it is exasperating economic imbalances," said Pramol Dhawan, head of EM portfolio management at California-based Pimco.

Albayrak told broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday evening that the lira will go "down and up" and said competitiveness was more important than the FX level. He said the economy could contract as much as 2% this year.

"I think what we have seen is an admission that the hard defence of the lira around the 6.85 level - which I think aimed at sending a message of stability so as to stem dollarisation - failed," said Bluebay Asset Management's Timothy Ash.

In response to the volatility, the central bank has halted cheap credit lines and on Thursday itfunded the market at a simple rate of 10.96% via a 20 billion lira repo that used traditional bids, in a further sign of tightening. CBTG

Bankers said some banks had begun charging a fee to withdraw hard currency cash.

Yet expectations have grown that the central bank will ultimately raise its 8.25% policy rate to boost confidence amid concerns over depleted reserves, costly state FX interventions and a trend of Turks buying foreign currencies.

Pimco's Dhawan said the problem was a scarcity of dollars.

"The fear is if the dollars start to leave the banking system, to be moved outside of the country or get parked in hard assets, the central bank is unable to utilize those dollars to control the currency," Dhawan said.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jonathan Spicer)

