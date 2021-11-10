Turkish lira near record low on global inflation fears

Updates lira price

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened more than 1% to its record low level on Wednesday, as oil prices ticked higher and as the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. inflation data that could prompt quicker policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 9.8500 against the dollar at 1215 GMT, touching a record low level it hit last month after closing at 9.73 on Tuesday.

Investor jitters ahead of the U.S. consumer price data infected several other emerging market currencies.

Yet the lira has badly lagged peers this year, down more than 24% due to investor concern over premature monetary easing.

Turkish inflation is near 20%, in part due to rising imported commodity prices including Brent crude oil, which is near $85 per barrel.

The central bank has cut its policy interest rate by a total of 300 basis points since September, sending the lira to a series of record lows against the dollar.

Separately, the unemployment rate dipped to 11.5% in September while seasonally-adjusted measure of labour underutilisation edged up.

The Istanbul stock exchange fell with its bluechip BIST 100 index .XU100 down some 0.33% while banking index .XBANK was trading up 0.2%.

