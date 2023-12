Turkish lira marks new low after 36% drop this year

Corrects day to Wednesday, not Friday, in first paragraph

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a record low of 29.4 against the dollar on Wednesday, bringing its losses in 2023 to 36% and sustaining a slow and steady decline in the latter part of the year.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was 0.2% weaker at 29.3985 against the dollar at 1142 GMT after touching the all-time low of 29.40.

The government has implemented a policy U-turn since President Tayyip Erdogan won re-election in May, abandoning an unorthodox low interest rate policy in favour of tightening.

The lira subsequently weakened sharply in the summer as authorities loosened the leash on the currency, before the declines slowed down in the final months of the year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.