Turkish lira logs new record low against dollar

The Turkish lira fell to a fresh record low against the dollar on Friday as investors fretted about the currency's outlook despite supportive central bank moves that raised backdoor borrowing costs.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.3660 by 0715 GMT, going beyond a previous record low of 7.3650 a week earlier. It has tumbled 19% against the U.S. currency this year, making it one of the worst performers in emerging markets.

