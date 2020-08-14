Turkish lira logs new record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell to a fresh record low against the dollar on Friday as investors fretted about the currency's outlook despite supportive central bank moves that raised backdoor borrowing costs.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.3660 by 0715 GMT, going beyond a previous record low of 7.3650 a week earlier. It has tumbled 19% against the U.S. currency this year, making it one of the worst performers in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.