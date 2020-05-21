Turkish lira little changed ahead of central bank policy meeting

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkish lira traded nearly flat against U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank policy setting meeting where it is expected to lower benchmark rate by 50 basis points.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.7890 against the dollar at 0518 GMT, trading slightly firmer to its close on Wednesday.

The lira has lost more than 12% of its value this year due to the impact of the coronavirus and concerns over Turkey's depleted currency reserves and foreign financing needs.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

