Turkish lira in relief rally after diplomatic backtrack

ISTANBUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira jumped more than 1.5% on Tuesday in its biggest rally since mid-June, recovering from an all-time low a day earlier when Ankara and its Western allies climbed down from a possible full-blown diplomatic crisis.

Ten foreign embassies said on Monday they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference, prompting President Tayyip Erdogan to abandon a threat to expel the ambassadors who had earlier called for the release of a jailed philanthropist.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 9.45 against the dollar by 0848 GMT, its best performance since June 10. On Monday it hit a record low of 9.85 before rebounding following the diplomatic de-escalation.

The lira has lost over 21% of its value so far this year in a selloff that accelerated after the central bank eased policy last week, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers.

The central bank will present its quarterly inflation report on Thursday at which it is expected to raise a year-end forecast that was previously 14.1%.

At least six economists told Reuters they calculate that annual inflation will climb above 20% in October, from 19.58% last month.

The central bank shocked markets last week by cutting its policy rate by 200 basis points to 16%. It cited "temporary" inflation pressures and said there is little room left for more easing this year.

The main blue chip Borsa Istanbul BIST100 index .XU100 was up some 1% while the banking index .XBANK gained 1.25%.

