Turkish lira in optimistic rally ahead of Biden-Erdogan meeting

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rallied nearly 2% on Friday to its strongest level in a month ahead of a Monday meeting between the U.S. and Turkish leaders that traders said was raising expectations of a thaw in chilly diplomatic ties.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 firmed to as far as 8.2865 versus the dollar, its best since May 11, before slipping to 8.34 by 0906 GMT. It also jumped 2% on Thursday and has gained in five of six sessions after touching a record low last week.

The lira had lagged emerging market peers for months.

But it has broken to the front of the pack in the run-up to the planned meeting between President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit, their first since Biden's election last year.

Several disputes have strained relations including Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles that prompted U.S. sanctions that, in turn, have weighed on Turkey's currency and economy.

"In the short term, we can expect the Biden-Erdogan meeting to continue positive contributions to the Turkish lira and BIST (stock index)," Unlu & Co said in a client note.

Three traders told Reuters the market rise was in part driven by optimism that Biden and Erdogan could lift the cloud of sanctions and reverse an exodus of foreign investment since March, when Erdogan sacked a respected central bank chief.

"The Biden meeting on Monday is critical ... and the expectation for a positive outcome translated into pricing, causing the lira to appreciate," said a Turkish FX trader.

The lira touched an all-time intraday low of 8.88 last week.

It had fallen for three months due to inflation stuck near 17% and little prospects of interest rate hikes, as well as worries over Turkey's relatively high foreign debt and shrinking hopes of a rebound in tourism revenues this year.

Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday the fight against inflation "is one that must be won for the future of the country."

Data showed rising expectations for year-end inflation, while separate data showed industrial production remained strong in April. [nL5N2NT1I0]

FX market implied volatility gauges have plunged since March when Erdogan ousted former central bank governor Naci Agbal. On Friday, 3-month gauges TRY3MO=FN were at their lowest since February at 16.05 compared to above 35 in March.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Dominic Evans)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.